Shoutout to @ovomegann ❤️🙌🏽 #Drake #Drizzy #Repost @ovomegann ・・・ BEST DAY OF MY LIFE! I MET THE LOML 😍💍 He was so sweet & down to earth. Gave me and my family some OVO clothing. BEST DAY EVER. NO LIE. 😍😩😭✊🏼 @champagnepapi LOVE YOU! 💘

A video posted by Drake's #1 Fan (@aboodovo) on Mar 20, 2016 at 9:42am PDT