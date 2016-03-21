Rihanna and Drake headed down to Florida recently — not for some beach time, but to make a young girl's Make-a-Wish dream come true.
Megan is a cancer patient who wanted to be at Rihanna's ANTI tour, but was unable to attend for health reasons. So RiRi and her "Work" collaborator went to see Megan at the children's hospital in Miami instead, as HipHopDX reports.
"BEST DAY OF MY LIFE!," Megan captioned the Snapchat video of herself and Drake (who, it should be noted, gave her a sweet smooch on the cheek). "I MET THE LOML (Love of my life). He was so sweet & down to earth. Gave me and my family some OVO clothing. BEST DAY EVER. NO LIE. @champagnepapi LOVE YOU!"
At the beginning of the super-sweet video, Drake also says that this is the "best Snapchat" he has ever done. It's certainly the sweetest.
