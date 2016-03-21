This Photo Of Chris Hemsworth Hugging His Twin Boys Will Make You Melt

Chris Hemsworth has been making the world swoon ever since he picked up Thor's hammer five years ago, but this photo of him with his twin boys may just be way too cute for anyone to handle.
Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky, posted a photo on Instagram of the actor and his very blond boys, Tristan and Sasha, sharing a hug on their second birthday. Once again proving he's the most adorable doting dad.
Este finde celebramos el segundo cumple de los peques de la casa! Felicidades!!, no hay nada en esta vida que disfrute mas que ser madre y veros crecer cada dia!/ happy birthday my little boys, there's nothing that makes me happier in life, than being a mum and watch you growing up everyday! #mum #boysbirthday #bestlove #party #already2 #loveyou
"Happy birthday my little boys," Pataky wrote, "there's nothing that makes me happier in life, than being a mum and watch you growing up everyday!"
From the looks of this hug, it seems like their dad totally agrees.
Hemsworth, who is also father to 3-year-old daughter India Rose, told Australia’s Daily Life last year that having kids helped him realize the meaning of love.
"The biggest thing I’ve learned by having kids is that now I know what love is. I know what frustration is," he said. "I know the full gamut of emotions, good and bad. I feel I had just scratched the surface prior.”
Hemsworth, who has been married since 2010, also said that having kids made him fall even more in love with Pataky.
"Watching her be a mother made me fall even more in love with her," he told Who magazine. "All of a sudden, I had a greater appreciation for my wife... She kind of came into her own when we had kids."
Seriously, frontrunner for dad and husband of the year right here.
