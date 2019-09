This Photo Of Chris Hemsworth Hugging His Twin Boys Will Make You Melt

"Happy birthday my little boys," Pataky wrote, "there's nothing that makes me happier in life, than being a mum and watch you growing up everyday!"From the looks of this hug, it seems like their dad totally agrees.Hemsworth, who is also father to 3-year-old daughter India Rose, told Australia’s Daily Life last year that having kids helped him realise the meaning of love."The biggest thing I’ve learned by having kids is that now I know what love is. I know what frustration is," he said. "I know the full gamut of emotions, good and bad. I feel I had just scratched the surface prior.”Hemsworth, who has been married since 2010, also said that having kids made him fall even more in love with Pataky."Watching her be a mother made me fall even more in love with her," he told Who magazine. "All of a sudden, I had a greater appreciation for my wife... She kind of came into her own when we had kids."Seriously, frontrunner for dad and husband of the year right here.