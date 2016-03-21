Tyra Banks has always been a pretty consistent hair chameleon. She's gone from dark and long to blunt bangs, to chic lob, to pixie, and lastly, to pink hair — all in the span of a couple years. Maybe she suffers from makeover fever due to her many seasons on America's Next Top Model, but it's fair to say that Tyra is not one to stray from a bold hair change. Still, her latest dreadlock switch-up definitely made us do a double take.
In her first post-baby appearance, the new mother showed off a full head of locs. "Something new #locks #locs," she captioned the Instagram photo, in which she's glamorously staring off into the distance. We're going to go ahead and assume her new locs are faux, as they unravel into mini curls rather than knot up — but it's a unique take on the style that we're loving.
Zendaya famously experimented with gorgeous faux dreadlocks last year — which was unfortunately met with rude and ignorant comments. This time, fans are coming out in loud support of Tyra's new 'do. "You have to warn people before you make such drastic slayage! This style is everything," one Instagram user wrote. "I love [your hair] like this! So earthy and feminine :-)" another commented. And it appears Tyra is all for her new hair as well, promptly posing for many a photo op with her new mane. And, frankly, that's all that really matters, isn't it?
