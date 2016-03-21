Amy Schumer's life is looking pretty darned good right about now. The comedian — who went with her crew to Hamilton over the weekend (and also left a $1000 tip on a $77 bar bill) — appears to be enjoying some beach time with boyfriend Ben Hanisch.
Hanisch shared a photo of himself and the Inside Amy Schumer star on his Instagram Sunday evening. In it, Hanisch is hamming it up in the foreground of the photo, while Schumer is lounged behind him.
Now, let's list all the things inciting jealousy upon seeing this pic, shall we? That sunset, check. Sunny bikini weather, check. And last but not least, these two giving us the ultimate relationship goals: seeing the toast of Broadway with buds and then getting their buns out on open water. Check, check.
