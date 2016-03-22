30 Of The Most Adorable Puppy GIFs We've Ever Seen

March 23 is National Puppy Day. I mean, for me, every day is National Puppy Day, and the same goes for most of my friends and coworkers. We spend a good portion of our days here at Refinery29 sending each other GIFs, videos, and photos of puppies doing adorable things. If you don’t enjoy a cute puppy pic, I’m just not sure what floats your boat at all. (Yeah, yeah, cats... I'm familiar with the concept.)
But March 23 is about PUPPIES, ya heard? It’s the day we celebrate fluff, yips, tiny tummies, and wagging tails. It’s a time to talk about their adorably derpy faces — here’s looking at you, Liam Hemsworth’s amazing dog Dora, who may or may not have several places of honor on the walls in our office — and of course, their cute lil' doggy antics.
Just like there’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s, there’s also no wrong way to celebrate National Puppy Day. This year, we’ve decided to honor the occasion in the form of GIFs — adorable, wonderful, mesmerizing GIFs. Will you be staring at these for hours? Yes, yes you will. You might want to block Petfinder first, though, because these pups might spur some major adoption motivation.
