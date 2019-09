Emma Watson is an actress, activist, and passionate feminist. Now, she's also an accomplished beatboxer. Hermione herself provides a beat for Lin-Manuel Miranda — the creator and star of the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton — as he performs a freestyle in the below video he shared on Facebook. Miranda isn't just rapping about any subject. He's expounding on Watson's #HeForShe campaign and the virtues of gender equality.Watson is obviously a novice. "Do I cover my mouth?" she asks. "Just for my sake," Miranda replies. "I do this just so I don't spit at you?" After some giggling, she gets down to it, her cheeks turning redder as she goes along. Miranda, of course, is on point: "Women are like half of the people on Earth/ And yes they should have been equal since birth." He even throws some compliments Watson's way: "Holy cow this is such a meme / Thank you this is the beatbox dream team."Now we just need a collaboration between Watson, Miranda, and President Obama