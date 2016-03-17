Emma Watson Tests Her Beatboxing Skills

Emma Watson is an actress, activist, and passionate feminist. Now, she's also an accomplished beatboxer. Hermione herself provides a beat for Lin-Manuel Miranda — the creator and star of the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton — as he performs a freestyle in the below video he shared on Facebook. Miranda isn't just rapping about any subject. He's expounding on Watson's #HeForShe campaign and the virtues of gender equality.
Watson is obviously a novice. "Do I cover my mouth?" she asks. "Just for my sake," Miranda replies. "I do this just so I don't spit at you?" After some giggling, she gets down to it, her cheeks turning redder as she goes along. Miranda, of course, is on point: "Women are like half of the people on Earth/ And yes they should have been equal since birth." He even throws some compliments Watson's way: "Holy cow this is such a meme / Thank you this is the beatbox dream team."
Now we just need a collaboration between Watson, Miranda, and President Obama.
Watson is obviously a novice. "Do I cover my mouth?" she asks. "Just for my sake," Miranda replies. "I do this just so I don't spit at you?" After some giggling, she gets down to it, her cheeks turning redder as she goes along. Miranda, of course, is on point: "Women are like half of the people on Earth/ And yes they should have been equal since birth." He even throws some compliments Watson's way: "Holy cow this is such a meme / Thank you this is the beatbox dream team."
Now we just need a collaboration between Watson, Miranda, and President Obama.
Advertisement
Emma Watson, Drop The Beat
And here's a SHORT clip of Emma Watson beatboxing while I freestyle about #HeForShe, if you only have 3 minutes. This was so fun.Posted by Lin-Manuel Miranda on Thursday, March 17, 2016
Watson and Miranda also discuss how Hamilton's characters — also, you know, important figures in U.S. history — would be sorted if they attended Hogwarts. As the below video reveals, though, there's discord among the Harry Potter actors: Watson and Daniel Radcliffe disagree about which House best suits the main man, Alexander Hamilton. Watson believes the bastard orphan is Gryffindor; Radcliffe thinks he's Ravenclaw, according to Miranda. "I'm going to have to call him about this," Watson says when Miranda tells her. (We hate to say it, but we side with Radcliffe on this one.)
Sorting Hamilton into Hogwarts with Emma Watson
I talked to Emma Watson for #HeforShe, but not before sorting Hamilton the Musical characters into Hogwarts houses. Full interview coming up later today!Posted by Lin-Manuel Miranda on Thursday, March 17, 2016
Advertisement