Watch Taylor Swift Get Crushed By Very Affectionate, Very Large Dog

Erin Donnelly
We're starting to understand why Taylor Swift is a cat person.

Having evidently returned from her romantic getaway with Calvin Harris, the pop star has been spending time with another tall drink of water. Spoiler: It's a dog.

It's not just any dog, though. It's her mother's Great Dane, who just happens to be very large and very affectionate. As you can see from the video below, the pup can't help but show mad love for the singer, despite getting a pretty frosty reception.

Thank you Thanks for The hug

A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on


It's not the first time Swift's been on the receiving end of too much puppy PDA. Here's a video she shared last summer.

Dog struggles.

A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on


Meredith and Olivia must be beside themselves.
