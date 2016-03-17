Watch Taylor Swift Get Crushed By Very Affectionate, Very Large Dog

We're starting to understand why Taylor Swift is a cat person.
Having evidently returned from her romantic getaway with Calvin Harris, the pop star has been spending time with another tall drink of water. Spoiler: It's a dog.
It's not just any dog, though. It's her mother's Great Dane, who just happens to be very large and very affectionate. As you can see from the video below, the pup can't help but show mad love for the singer, despite getting a pretty frosty reception.
It's not the first time Swift's been on the receiving end of too much puppy PDA. Here's a video she shared last summer.
