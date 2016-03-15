North West Is A Genius Makeup Artist Now

North West has inherited a lot from her parents. Her style in undeniable, her comportment is the envy of grown adults everywhere. Now we can add an artistically adventurous spirit to the list.
Yesterday, mom Kim shared a video on Snapchat of North and her budding makeup skills.
“Poor, new, little kitty just got a new makeover. All North’s little makeup, she thinks she’s a makeup artist,” Kim can be heard saying.
North hasn't stopped at the kitty, she's also moved on to doing her friend's face.
We can't help but applaud her continued commitment to innovation. It's the perfect synthesis of Kim and Kanye: aesthetic obsession combined with commitment to process and absolutely no fear of failure. She's, truly, an inspiration.
