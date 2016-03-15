Amber Rose and Kim Kardashian may be buddies these days. But the How to be a Bad Bitch author may have ruffled a slightly scarier corner of the fame universe: Beyoncé fans.
During an interview with The Daily Beast, Amber Rose claimed that she and Kim Kardashian are judged by a different metric than are other famous, body-baring women. She also pointed out that if she or Kim were singers, things would probably be different.
"We all love Beyoncé, but she's on stage half-naked and twerking all the time, yet people say, oh, she has talent so she's able to do that," Amber Rose pointed out. "We don't have the talent that Beyoncé has, so we get criticized as former sex workers, but at the end of the day we're just women — we're all women — and we should all embrace each other. No one is greater. We're all the same."
Naturally, the Beyhive started to buzz, to the effect of: Um, why is Amber Rose singling out Bey about being scantily clad during her performances?
Amber Rose quickly hopped on damage control, though. "Was just speaking on Classism. Look it up maybe it applies to ur life. Don't take my words out of context," she wrote, adding that she "cried twice" upon meeting Bey.
During an interview with The Daily Beast, Amber Rose claimed that she and Kim Kardashian are judged by a different metric than are other famous, body-baring women. She also pointed out that if she or Kim were singers, things would probably be different.
"We all love Beyoncé, but she's on stage half-naked and twerking all the time, yet people say, oh, she has talent so she's able to do that," Amber Rose pointed out. "We don't have the talent that Beyoncé has, so we get criticized as former sex workers, but at the end of the day we're just women — we're all women — and we should all embrace each other. No one is greater. We're all the same."
Naturally, the Beyhive started to buzz, to the effect of: Um, why is Amber Rose singling out Bey about being scantily clad during her performances?
Amber Rose quickly hopped on damage control, though. "Was just speaking on Classism. Look it up maybe it applies to ur life. Don't take my words out of context," she wrote, adding that she "cried twice" upon meeting Bey.
Advertisement
Was just speaking on Classism. Look it up maybe it applies to ur life. Don't take my words out of context 🐝 I cried twice when I met her Lol— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) March 15, 2016
Rose also pointed out that she didn't mean any harm by bringing up Queen B, and counts herself among the hive.
Wait y'all not about to 🐝🐝🐝 Muva Lol When I'm apart of the Beyhive! TF? I mentioned her cuz she is the most talented and beautiful.....— Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) March 15, 2016
Nice save, this time around. But if you're going to invoke the power of Beyoncé, you best make sure not to upset the bees.
Advertisement