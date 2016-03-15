Update: On March 17, Anonymous claims to have released Trump's Social Security number and cellphone number, as well as other personal information such as the names of his agent, legal representation, and family members.
Just in time for primary season, the internet's favorite masked vigilantes are at it again. The "hacktivist" collective Anonymous has declared "total war" against Donald Trump. You can check out the group's message for yourself in the video below.
"Dear Donald Trump, we have been watching you for a long time and what we see is deeply disturbing," a masked Anonymous member begins in the recording. "Your inconsistent and hateful campaign has not only shocked the United States of America, you have shocked the entire planet with your appalling actions and ideas."
Anonymous says it has a detailed plan for taking down The Donald. On April 1, for example, the group plans to take down the website for Trump International Hotel & Tower. The collective also plans to destroy his brand by unearthing dirt that discredits his image. Already, the group has hacked Trump's voicemail and leaked the messages.
Twitter users are showing their support for Anonymous' efforts using the hashtag #OpTrump.
People should not be afraid of their governments. Governments should be afraid of their people. #OpTrump— Pippa (@pippajustsaid) March 15, 2016
I can't wait to watch #OpTrump unfold. I wouldn't want to be on the receiving end of this one. #DumpTrump— -A (@SaratogaSprngs) March 15, 2016
We'll have to wait and see if Anonymous' efforts end up having any effect on the Trump campaign.
