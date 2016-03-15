On last night's season finale of The Bachelor, Ben made one woman very happy (and turned one woman into a sobbing pile of emotions, but right now we're focusing on the love!). If you want to recreate the romance and magic of Ben's proposal, you're in luck.
Rio Chico by Sandals Resort, the picturesque slice of Jamaica where Ben popped the question to Lauren B., is available for all your proposing needs. For $2000, you can give your beloved a "Proposal in Paradise." The Bachelor-inspired package includes "Personal Greeting at Rio Chico by a butler and escort to the gardens and waterfalls, where Ben and Lauren got engaged," as well as a romantic Champagne-fueled dinner. You'll also have the place to yourself for a whole hour. That should give you precisely enough time to propose, call your families, and post shots of the ring on Instagram.
The package is available to those staying at Sandals Ochi Beach Resort and Sandals Royal Plantation, and those taking advantage of the deal will enjoy transportation between the resorts and the proposal spot. Cameras and millions of fans who are emotionally invested in your love are not included.
