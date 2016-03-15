Shailene Woodley stopped by Jimmy Fallon last night to talk all things The Divergent Series: Allegiant. But — as is often the case when chatting with this particular late-night host — things got a little off track.



For instance: Did you know that both Fallon and Woodley are big on hugging? Or that Woodley stopped hugging reporters at press events because their cologne overpowered her natural scent? Or that, apparently, when she was a kid in the '90s, she had a haircut that was pretty much a dead ringer for the iconic Anna Wintour bob?



Seriously: Fallon dug up an early headshot of the actress featuring highly pinch-able child cheeks and a perfectly coiffed 'do. It must be said that she was majorly adorable back then. Not that we're surprised in the slightest. See the pic for yourself in the clip below.



