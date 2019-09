What One Woman Did About Her Culturally Appropriative Tattoo

"My intention for the project was to challenge systems of oppression and our complicity in them," Demone wrote in her piece. "In the process, I exposed my own unchallenged complicity in oppression and colonialism. By widely sharing these photos, I was engaging in and normalizing cultural appropriation." Cultural appropriation has been a significant issue in the fashion and beauty world for some time now. And while the internet is quick to call out blogs celebrities , etc, on their faults, very rarely do the individuals performing these hurtful acts own up to their wrongdoing. Which is why what Demone did next was such a refreshing turn of events.Not only is she in the process of having her tattoo covered, she also went out of her way to learn about the history of indigenous people and the trials they faced. She took steps to address her appropriation and learned some significant lessons in the process. "Regardless of our intentions, our actions can hurt people. Explaining our intentions or our ignorance does not change that hurting, and it does not absolve us of responsibility for those people’s pain," she writes. "When people tell us our actions have hurt them, we should not discredit their pain or explain it away; we should instead examine our intentions, work to relieve our ignorance and complicity, and engage in a conversation with those people about how to move forward constructively."Head over to Mashable to read Demone's story in its entirety. Then tell us: Do you have a tattoo that you regret? Let us know in the comments below.