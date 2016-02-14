Jenner chose Yaki, a type of hair typically used for braiding, for her ponytail. Black women the world over know that Yaki is sold in bundles at beauty supply stores for the express purpose of adding length to our braids. Higher grades of Yaki are sold to add length to weaves, but these aren't like the Remi extensions Jenner generally wears. Yaki hair is meant to mimic relaxed African American hair, which is another reason Jenner's choice is bit puzzling: Her ponytail doesn't match her natural hair texture.
Jenner is now being accused of cultural appropriation — or stealing cultural staples without offering credit. It is an accusation that has been brought against the youngest Kardashian/Jenner before.
Last July, Hunger Games actress Amandla Stenberg called Jenner out on Instagram for wearing cornrows, but not speaking out for Black girls and women who are criticized for wearing a hairstyle that originates in our communities.
"When u appropriate Black features and culture but fail to use ur position of power to help Black Americans by directing attention towards ur wigs instead of police brutality or racism #whitegirlsdoitbetter," Stenberg wrote in a comment under one of Jenner's photos.
Twitter's taken up the mantle this time and the reactions are as much about mocking her as they are angry about her appropriation.
Why the hell is Kylie Jenner's ponytail made of braiding hair— slim thiccxxx (@ExRoyalTy) February 14, 2016
Kylie Jenner literally wears blackface. She "performs" blackness. She over with braiding hair for a ponytail. Ha! https://t.co/iKb0SmThiz— Yasmin Yonis (@YasminYonis) February 14, 2016
So. This is Kylie Jenner.— Panic! At The Bando (@FireinFreetown) February 14, 2016
It must be so cool to be a Black woman for the aesthetics and face none of the issues. pic.twitter.com/BeITuj3MuR
White Media: Kylie Jenner rocks new crumpled high ponytail! Watch out for this trend in fall of '016. pic.twitter.com/y5LE8cAabC— ️ (@sexfenty) February 14, 2016
I know she don't got a yaki ponytail. You're not black @KylieJenner https://t.co/zxE6HQmZ1h— A (@fashionxaliyah) February 14, 2016
I'm not mad about Kylie Jenner's ponytail. I'm mad she mixed Indian goat fur with her natural texture.— Nai (@_NaiTai) February 14, 2016
kylie jenner is doing black banjee girl cosplay for us all to see. YAKI HIGH PONYTAIL AND ALL. god. it's sadt.— hey bighead ♡ (@leolovesrandom) February 14, 2016
I still can't believe Kylie Jenner was wearing that Yaki ponytail 😂 smh she look crazy— ETC. (@LizaMinnelli_) February 14, 2016
Kylie Jenner really wore the hair you use to get braids as a ponytail tho. I'm weak.— Imani B (@youdoingtoomuch) February 14, 2016
Jenner's hairstylist has not yet responded to Refinery29's request for comment.