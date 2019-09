GOP front-runner Donald Trump called off a planned rally in Chicago today after protesters flooded the University of Illinois at Chicago arena in which it was supposed to take place.Dozens of UIC students, faculty, and staff asked the school not to host the rally, according to the AP The scene quickly grew out of the organizers' control. Opposing groups chanted at each other. One man was able to get behind the podium where he ripped up a campaign sign before he could be taken away. Trump never showed his face inside the rally, telling MSNBC in a telephone interview that “we did the right thing” in cancelling the event because he didn’t “want to see people get hurt.” Trump, in the past, has encouraged violence against protesters On February 1, Trump was warned by security that an individual could have brought tomatoes to an event in Iowa. Addressing the crowd, Trump said, "If you see somebody getting ready to throw a tomato, knock the crap out of them... Just knock the hell out of them . I promise you, I will pay for the legal fees.""It's anger in the country," he told MSNBC tonight. "I don't think it's directed at me. Just what's been going on for years."Protesters chanted “We’re gonna be alright,” the chorus to Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” after the news broke that the rally would not be taking place.