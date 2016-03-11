Ariana Grande Talks Kesha, Double Standards For Women In Music

Newly-dangerous woman Ariana Grande stopped by Carson Daly’s CBS Radio show and voiced her support for one of the music industry’s most embattled women.
Kesha is in the midst of trying to extricate herself from her contract with Sony as the result of her allegations that longtime producer Dr. Luke sexually assaulted her. Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, may or may not be on the verge of being dropped by Sony, but has seen a tidal wave of public opinion turn against him.
Now we can add Ariana Grande’s voice to said wave.
“I love Kesha,” she said. “I worked with her when I was a lot younger. We’ve been friends, I support her, regardless of what’s going on. I didn’t know about a lot of this, at the time I was really young. We didn’t discuss any of this. The incredible double standards that we [women] face on a daily basis, in the industry and just in the world, it’s shocking. I would be so amused, and pardon me if this comes across as sexist, but I don’t think a male artist would be in this position right now. Sorry.”
Grande had no hesitation about her support for her fellow artist and woman.
“If I’m speaking out about something I’m passionate about, I’m willing to take the brunt for fighting for what I believe in,” Grande said. “And my fellow women are definitely something that I will always be one of the first to speak up about.”
More troubling than her need to apologize for her position is Sony’s continued silence on the matter. Is Luke there or is he gone? No matter how many awards Kesha gets, this situation won’t be solved until one or the other is released from their contract.
Kesha is in the midst of trying to extricate herself from her contract with Sony as the result of her allegations that longtime producer Dr. Luke sexually assaulted her. Dr. Luke, real name Lukasz Gottwald, may or may not be on the verge of being dropped by Sony, but has seen a tidal wave of public opinion turn against him.
Now we can add Ariana Grande’s voice to said wave.
“I love Kesha,” she said. “I worked with her when I was a lot younger. We’ve been friends, I support her, regardless of what’s going on. I didn’t know about a lot of this, at the time I was really young. We didn’t discuss any of this. The incredible double standards that we [women] face on a daily basis, in the industry and just in the world, it’s shocking. I would be so amused, and pardon me if this comes across as sexist, but I don’t think a male artist would be in this position right now. Sorry.”
Grande had no hesitation about her support for her fellow artist and woman.
“If I’m speaking out about something I’m passionate about, I’m willing to take the brunt for fighting for what I believe in,” Grande said. “And my fellow women are definitely something that I will always be one of the first to speak up about.”
More troubling than her need to apologize for her position is Sony’s continued silence on the matter. Is Luke there or is he gone? No matter how many awards Kesha gets, this situation won’t be solved until one or the other is released from their contract.
Advertisement