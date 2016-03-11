This Powerful Video Will Change The Way You See The Battle Over Abortion Rights

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in one of the most consequential abortion access cases in recent memory.
The outcome of Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt, the challenge to abortion regulations adopted in Texas in 2013, will likely shape the state of reproductive rights in the U.S. for years to come.
"It could determine reproductive access for decades," Dawn Porter, the pro-abortion rights filmmaker behind the new documentary Trapped, told Refinery29. "There hasn’t been a more important Supreme Court case before the court in more than 25 years."
The oral argument attracted hundreds of passionate advocates on both sides of the abortion rights debate. Refinery29 was there, too, talking to those camped outside the court about why it matters to them. Above, we bring you those women's stories, along with more on why this case is so important.
CREDITS: Executive Producer: Shannon Gibson; Producer: Brennan Full; Director of Photography: Andrew Kennelly; Editor: Ron Douglas; Text by Torey Van Oot.
