Update: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is celebrating her 83rd birthday today. To mark the occasion, we're republishing this piece on her upcoming book.
Happy 83rd Birthday to Justice Ginsburg, aka #NotoriousRBG!— Notorious R.B.G. (@NotoriousRBG) March 15, 2016
🎉🎁🎂👑🎈
Share with your birthday wish for RBG! pic.twitter.com/uAon4C3HGz
This story was originally published on March 10, 2016.
Attention RBG fans: Your favorite Supreme Court justice is publishing a new book in 2017.
On Thursday, Simon & Schuster announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be releasing a new book, titled My Own Words, next year. The book will be the first from Ginsburg since becoming an associate justice in 1993.
The book, according to the publisher, is “a selection of writings and speeches by Ginsburg on wide-ranging topics, including gender equality, the workways of the Supreme Court, on being Jewish, on law and lawyers in opera, and on the value of looking beyond U.S. shores when interpreting the U.S. Constitution.”
The writings will be selected by Ginsburg and her authorized biographers: Mary Hartnett, an adjunct professor at Georgetown Law, and Wendy W. Williams, a professor emerita at Georgetown Law. My Own Words will also include an introduction by Ginsburg, with Hartnett and Williams writing introductions to each chapter.
Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Clinton in 1993. She was the second female associate justice, appointed after Sandra Day O’Connor. And she's now one of three women currently serving on the court (along with Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan).
Throughout her career, Ginsburg has been a prolific writer and champion of gender equality — so it's expected that her book will be an extremely powerful feminist (sort of) memoir. And, given the success of Notorious RBG, the Tumblr and book about the associate justice's life, this new publication could be a huge hit, as well.
On Thursday, Simon & Schuster announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be releasing a new book, titled My Own Words, next year. The book will be the first from Ginsburg since becoming an associate justice in 1993.
The book, according to the publisher, is “a selection of writings and speeches by Ginsburg on wide-ranging topics, including gender equality, the workways of the Supreme Court, on being Jewish, on law and lawyers in opera, and on the value of looking beyond U.S. shores when interpreting the U.S. Constitution.”
The writings will be selected by Ginsburg and her authorized biographers: Mary Hartnett, an adjunct professor at Georgetown Law, and Wendy W. Williams, a professor emerita at Georgetown Law. My Own Words will also include an introduction by Ginsburg, with Hartnett and Williams writing introductions to each chapter.
Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Clinton in 1993. She was the second female associate justice, appointed after Sandra Day O’Connor. And she's now one of three women currently serving on the court (along with Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan).
Throughout her career, Ginsburg has been a prolific writer and champion of gender equality — so it's expected that her book will be an extremely powerful feminist (sort of) memoir. And, given the success of Notorious RBG, the Tumblr and book about the associate justice's life, this new publication could be a huge hit, as well.
Advertisement