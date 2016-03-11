Rebel Wilson Posts Safety Warning After Having Drink "Spiked"

Erin Donnelly
Rebel Wilson's latest tweets are no laughing matter.

The Pitch Perfect actress shared a series of posts revealing that she may have been drugged during a night out this week. One drink left her "disoriented," causing her to suspect that the beverage may have been spiked. She made it home safely, but felt ill the next morning.

Wilson didn't name the "trendy club" where she was served the suspect drink. She did, however, share her story to warn her fans to stay vigilant while out at a bar or restaurant. Leaving a drink unattended can lead to serious consequences, she noted.

"Please act as soon as you feel something strange and get yourself to safety," she urged followers.

The tweets, which you can read below, prompted many fans to share their own experiences with spiked drinks.

