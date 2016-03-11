Rebel Wilson's latest tweets are no laughing matter.
The Pitch Perfect actress shared a series of posts revealing that she may have been drugged during a night out this week. One drink left her "disoriented," causing her to suspect that the beverage may have been spiked. She made it home safely, but felt ill the next morning.
Wilson didn't name the "trendy club" where she was served the suspect drink. She did, however, share her story to warn her fans to stay vigilant while out at a bar or restaurant. Leaving a drink unattended can lead to serious consequences, she noted.
"Please act as soon as you feel something strange and get yourself to safety," she urged followers.
The tweets, which you can read below, prompted many fans to share their own experiences with spiked drinks.
Hey guys, but especially to all the girls out there, please be super careful about what you drink when out at clubs and bars at night X— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) March 10, 2016
I had one drink last night at a trendy club which I believe may have been spiked with something. I felt super tried and disoriented.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) March 10, 2016
I got home safely but woke up this morning feeling like I'd been hit by a truck. I never thought that would happen to me, but if it does...— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) March 10, 2016
please act as soon as you feel something strange and get yourself to safety.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) March 10, 2016
Lucky for me, I only drank 1/3 of the drink and realized something wasn't quite right in time to get home before it really hit me.— Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) March 10, 2016
