Rebel Wilson Celebrated Her Birthday In The (Pitch) Perfect Way

Rebel Wilson turned 36 on March 2, and the actress made the absolute most of her birthday week. The How to Be Single star shared photos from a mini-reunion with her Pitch Perfect cast mates. Hailee Steinfeld, Alexis Knapp, Chrissie Fit, Ester Dean, and Shelley Regner joined the actress for some birthday celebrations on March 5.
"Love these pitches xx," Wilson captioned one picture. Co-star Fit also shared a silly snap from the evening. She captioned it, "Six out of ten... Not too shabby. #Bellas #PitchPerfect @rebelwilson's bday jam."
After ringing in her 36th with friends, Wilson recruited her family for a second round of celebrations. The Aussie took her fam to Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. The gang hit up The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where Wilson says she was "sorted into Ravenclaw." We call that a success.
