Baby Justin Bieber, You're Breakin' Our Hearts

Yes, it's Thursday. Yes, a fair share of celebrities share #TBT photos on Instagram. And yes, we have been writing about Justin Bieber a lot because of his recent 22nd birthday. So what makes this particular snapshot of Biebs so special? No reason, other than the fact that he is so damn cute and it breaks our hearts. He captioned the picture, "11 year old JB."
The baggy shorts. The scrawny, 11-year-old legs. The blond hair peeking out of his white hat. It also looks like he was in the middle of a very Bieberesque dance move, too.
Bieber may be getting sexxxier everyday, but he still knows he started as a normal kid dancing in a backwards cap.
Advertisement