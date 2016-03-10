What Happened At Last Night's Debate? 3 Things To Know

Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton faced off one-on-one for the fourth time last night, in what was one of their most heated clashes of the campaign.
The debate, hosted by Univision and The Washington Post in Miami, focused heavily on issues likely on the minds of Florida's Latino voters, given that the influential voting bloc will be a major force in next week's primary in the Sunshine State.
Missed the action? Here are three things to know about what the candidates threw down last night.
Immigration policy and climate change took the spotlight.
Immigration policy was a major subject of discussion as Clinton and Sanders tried hard to make the case that they're the best choice for Latino voters.
Both candidates said that they won't deport undocumented immigrant children and adults who don't have criminal records — a position that, as NPR notes, is a break from the current White House's approach on the contentious issue.
Sanders contrasted his own immigrant experience — noting that his parents migrated from Poland — with the anti-immigration rhetoric that's dominated the GOP race. The senator pointed out that no one had ever asked him for proof of his citizenship. “Maybe it has something to do with the color of my skin,” he quipped.
Even though they found some common ground on the issue, the rivals didn't hesitate to call out one another's past positions and voting records. For those who missed the fireworks, NPR breaks down the back-and-forth here.
Clinton and Sanders also addressed climate change, an issue that seriously threatens southern Florida. As moderators noted during the debate, a 2-meter rise in sea levels would put the city of Miami under water. Both candidates promised to address the issue and take action to cut emissions. Sanders called for a sharp turn away from fossil fuels, while Clinton called the issue "clearly man-made and man-aggravated."
Clinton had to face Sanders’ Michigan momentum.
Sanders' win in Tuesday night’s Michigan primary, where Clinton had been leading in pre-vote polls, gave him a boost heading into Wednesday's debate. While his victory was a surprise to the Clinton camp, the candidate glossed over her loss, pointing instead to her decisive win in Mississippi. “I was pleased that I got 100,000 more votes last night than my opponent and more delegates,” she said. She called the race a “marathon” and pointed to her hopes for the upcoming Florida primary.
Clinton is done talking about her emails.
It's not just GOP rivals continuing to press Clinton on the scandal surrounding her emails. Moderator Jorge Ramos quizzed the former secretary of state on accusations that she misused her private email server while in office, and GOP threats to bring her up on charges. “If you get indicted, will you drop out?” he asked. But Clinton was completely over it.
“Oh, for goodness — that’s not going to happen. I’m not even answering that question,” she said, to loud cheers from the audience.
