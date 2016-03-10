The primary race has not been kind to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio or Ohio Gov. John Kasich. The two Republican presidential hopefuls are in third and fourth place respectively, lagging way behind their opponents, Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
Rubio’s only won two primaries, in Minnesota and Puerto Rico. Kasich hasn’t won any. Both have taken some close seconds in states they ultimately lost, like Virginia for Rubio, where he secured 16 delegates to Trump’s 17. In Vermont, Kasich and Trump were so close they actually won the same number of delegates. But with nearly half of the state primaries completed, time is running out.
“They're not quite flatlining, but it’s time for the defibrillator,” Jessica Levinson, an expert on election law and professor at Loyola Law School, said. So why are they holding on?
The delegate system means it ain't over 'til it's over.
There's a possibility that the nominating battle will end with a brokered convention in Ohio this July. That scenario, a convention where no one candidate has the numbers to automatically win the nomination, could give an underdog candidate a second chance to persuade delegates to rally to his cause.
“Kasich, I have this feeling, is staying in the race in case there’s a brokered convention, and then he’s seen as a voice of sanity," Levinson said. “Rubio, I think, is staying in the race because he was seen as the ‘establishment’ candidate who could garner enough delegates to make this happen.”
For these two underdogs, the delegate count is the biggest hurdle to the nomination right now. Rubio has 151 delegates, less than half of second-place candidate Cruz, and a little more than one-tenth of the 1,237 he'd ultimately need to win the nomination. Kasich has only 54 delegates. Cruz and Trump lead them with 347 and 446 delegates respectively, according to a tally published by The New York Times.
“People will very clearly remember something like losing Florida as your home state.”
Their home states are where they could win — or lose — big.
The best remaining shot at a decisive victory for both candidates is coming up next week, on March 15. That's when their respective home states — Florida for Rubio, and Ohio for Kasich — are holding Republican primaries. The states have a hefty total of delegates to award, plus a winner-take-all system that means that a victory there would make a candidate instantly more formidable. But a loss could put them way behind.
So what happens to their delegates if they do drop out?
The question of what happens to delegates after a candidate calls it quits has yet to become a big issue in the campaign. Ben Carson, who dropped out in early March after a disappointing turn on Super Tuesday, had won only eight delegates at that point in his bid.
A decision by Rubio or Kasich to end their run before the Republican Convention, would throw many more political fish back into the ponds.
So what happens to the delegates won by candidates whose campaigns are no more? The GOP leaves that up to the states to decide. Depending on the state they represent, the delegates will either be bound to vote for the dropped-out candidate anyway, allocated to another candidate, or will be set free to cast their vote for the remaining candidate of their choice.
A dropped-out candidate’s endorsement can have an effect, too. If a candidate who’s left the race chooses to endorse another, their delegates may follow where the finger’s pointing.
The two underdogs will have another chance to make their cases to voters during tonight's Republican debate in Florida. Only time will tell what will happen to their campaigns, but in an unusual election cycle, anything's possible.
"This is the election cycle where you really cannot rely on conventional wisdom," Levinson said.
