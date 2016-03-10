Blac Chyna Posts Snapchat Of Shirtless Rob Kardashian, Meat

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna re-entered each other’s social media lives today via a Snapchat story posted by Rob’s better half. The pair had called social media quits on Monday, with Rob deleting their pictures together in an effort to reduce the public attention on the couple.
Now, Chyna has a video of shirtless Rob and all is right with the world. Also included in this Snap story are beautiful Calabasas skies and enough meat to feed an army. Well, an army or one Rob Kardashian. Still, Rob looks slimmer and happier than he has in the past.
We guess Kanye was right. Blac Chyna [cooking for] Rob has helped him with the weight. In the past, they’ve gotten kissy on social media, but this somehow seems more intimate. A shirtless man and his meat are normally seen only by family and the most intimate of friends. We look forward to many more illuminating Snaps and ‘grams since it appears their social blackout is officially over.
