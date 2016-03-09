Brittany Snow's Biggest Beauty Regret Is Terrifying

What is your biggest beauty regret?

"There was this one time, I actually think it was my 21st birthday, and I was doing press for Hairspray in Las Vegas. I went to this [aesthetician who] told me I needed to wax my face, which I don’t... She waxed my entire face, and I had an allergic reaction because I have extremely sensitive skin. I broke out in this crazy [rash], and my face was bright red [for all the interviews]. But now, I know that I have extremely sensitive skin!"