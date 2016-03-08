This Eyeshadow Trend Is About To Be Huge

Chanel's quilted bags are undoubtedly iconic. I remember my high school best friend and I scrounging to save our Coldstone-slash-babysitting dollars in an ambitious attempt to get one (needless to say, we maybe saved 25% toward our dream 2.55 bag). But now, the fashion house is bringing this most sought-after handbag to the masses — only in makeup form.
This morning, makeup artist Tom Pecheux sent model superstars like Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner down the Paris runway with quilted designs decorating their eyelids. The cross-hatched, honeycomb-like creations ran from the models' lashlines to their brows, and were made using only eyeshadow and a makeup brush.
The below shot from Bella Hadid is proof that the look is even more impressive up close. Let's just take a minute to truly appreciate the intricate details and precision that went into painting those tiny individual diamonds.
And if you don't have thousands of dollars to blow during your next shopping trip, you might want to start practicing re-creating this look, like, tonight. Just as the classic bag has gone down in fashion history, quilted lids are poised to do the same on the beauty front.
