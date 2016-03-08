Story from Movies

MTV Announced Its Movie Awards Nominees On Snapchat

Morgan Baila
Do you ever read Snapchat's Discover page? Well, you should. It gives you bite-size pieces of information from your favorite breaking news, entertainment, and lifestyle media outlets (ahem — like us). This morning, MTV used the platform to announce the nominees for this year's MTV Movie Awards.

To see the first part of the list, go to the Snapchat app, then slide to the right to see the Discover channel. Next, find and touch the mint green MTV logo, and just slide up when you see the video of the hosts of the show, The Rock and Kevin Hart.

Who are you rooting for?

Movie of the Year
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Creed
Deadpool
Jurassic World
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Straight Outta Compton

True Story (New Category)
Concussion
Joy
Steve Jobs
Straight Outta Compton
The Big Short
The Revenant

Documentary (New Category)
Amy
Cartel Land
He Named Me Malala
The Hunting Ground
The Wolfpack
What Happened, Miss Simone?

Best Female Performance
Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina
Anna Kendrick, Pitch Perfect 2
Charlize Theron, Mad Max: Fury Road
Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Morena Baccarin, Deadpool

Best Male Performance
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Matt Damon, The Martian
Michael B. Jordan, Creed
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Will Smith, Concussion

Breakthrough Performance
Amy Schumer, Trainwreck
Brie Larson, Room
Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades of Grey
John Boyega, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
O'Shea Jackson Jr., Straight Outta Compton

See the rest of the categories and vote on your favorites here. Find out if your picks take home the Golden Popcorn when the ceremony airs on April 10.
