MTV Announced Its Movie Awards Nominees On Snapchat

To see the first part of the list, go to the Snapchat app, then slide to the right to see the Discover channel. Next, find and touch the mint green MTV logo, and just slide up when you see the video of the hosts of the show, The Rock and Kevin Hart.
Who are you rooting for?
Movie of the Year
Avengers: Age of Ultron
Creed
Deadpool
Jurassic World
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Straight Outta Compton
True Story (New Category)
Concussion
Joy
Steve Jobs
Straight Outta Compton
The Big Short
The Revenant
Documentary (New Category)
Amy
Cartel Land
He Named Me Malala
The Hunting Ground
The Wolfpack
What Happened, Miss Simone?
Best Female Performance
Alicia Vikander, Ex Machina
Anna Kendrick, Pitch Perfect 2
Charlize Theron, Mad Max: Fury Road
Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Jennifer Lawrence, Joy
Morena Baccarin, Deadpool
Best Male Performance
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Matt Damon, The Martian
Michael B. Jordan, Creed
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Will Smith, Concussion
Breakthrough Performance
Amy Schumer, Trainwreck
Brie Larson, Room
Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades of Grey
John Boyega, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
O'Shea Jackson Jr., Straight Outta Compton
See the rest of the categories and vote on your favorites here. Find out if your picks take home the Golden Popcorn when the ceremony airs on April 10.
