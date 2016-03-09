What We're Eyeing At This MAJOR Designer Clearance Sale

Though we admittedly crave a little retail therapy year-round, there's something about those first bare-legged, jacket-free days of almost spring that really get us in the mood to splurge on a few fresh pieces. In a perfect world, we'd be able to skip fast fashion altogether in exchange for some long-lasting investment pieces from high-end designers, but our wallets don't always comply.
That's why when a sale this good comes around at just the right time, it's impossible not to take advantage. From now until Friday, March 18, The Outnet's clearance sale is boasting up to 85% off items from labels like Stella McCartney, Chloé, Karl Lagerfeld, and 3.1 Phillip Lim. So, if you're in need of a new everyday sandal (or simply looking for a little mid-week pick-me-up), we give you full permission to scope out our favorite discounted pieces ahead (and go a little shopping crazy). Blame it on spring fever, amiright?
That's why when a sale this good comes around at just the right time, it's impossible not to take advantage. From now until Friday, March 18, The Outnet's clearance sale is boasting up to 85% off items from labels like Stella McCartney, Chloé, Karl Lagerfeld, and 3.1 Phillip Lim. So, if you're in need of a new everyday sandal (or simply looking for a little mid-week pick-me-up), we give you full permission to scope out our favorite discounted pieces ahead (and go a little shopping crazy). Blame it on spring fever, amiright?