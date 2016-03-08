Why did you decide to dedicate your career to women and girls?

"I feel like it was luck of the draw that I was born into a middle-class American family where I had opportunity and my parents believed that I deserved an education, where I could be who I wanted to be and make my own decisions. I think everybody deserves that. And I feel like having had that my whole life, my way of giving back is to do this work. It's what takes me to work every day and what makes the crazy bureaucracy worth struggling through."



You’ve been with USAID for 26 years now. What has changed in that time?

"[On the donor side,] there are a lot more players in the field than there used to be and I think that’s great. What’s also shifted is where countries are and where they see themselves. When I started there were still a lot of countries who, if you asked them whether their population growth rate was appropriate, too high, or too low, you'd get a lot of 'appropriate' or 'too low' and not so much 'too high.' I think most countries these days, if you ask them, those that still have high fertility would tell you that they think that their population growth is too high — so there's a really big shift in the policy environment for family planning in the developing world. Nobody was talking about youth, nobody was talking about unmarried women, nobody was talking about boys 26 years ago. Now, family planning is seen not just as part of women’s right to choose the number, timing, and spacing of their children, but a really important health intervention."



What is the role of young people in the family planning conversation?

"I think that it's funny in the family planning field we tend not to talk about sex, about why people engage in sex or don’t, what they find pleasurable, et cetera. If you're going to engage youth, you have to be able to be more open and find that comfort level to talk with them where they are and what they want to talk about... In the ’90s, talking about adolescents and sex [was subversive]. I think we're moving in a good direction. Now, continued population growth has been part of the recognition that the youth are the ones who are going to make decisions that will affect not only their lives, but what happens with their communities and our planet.



"And youth have been saying this to us for a while, that we have to figure out how we involve them from the beginning in the design of our programs and understand how they want to talk about issues. If we don’t pay attention to youth — and not just their reproductive health needs but their place in the world, the education they get, their ability to get jobs, et cetera — we are creating conditions that don’t lend themselves to the establishment of stable democracies, that lend themselves to alienation."



USAID is chasing an ambitious benchmark right now: that 75% of worldwide demand for family planning is met with modern contraceptive methods by 2030 — meaning that 334 million women need to be using a modern contraceptive method by 2030, as compared with the 226 million who were in 2014. How did you settle on this goal?

"We chose that 75% benchmark because it’s the average proportion of demand satisfied with modern contraception in developed countries. The idea that we could see a world in our lifetime where there is a convergence between the developed and the developing world in terms of access to health is really exciting. What I think is motivating about the indicator is that it is designed not to tell countries, 'You have to get to a particular contraceptive prevalence rate,' but to say, 'Look, you have this demand, think about how you want to meet it.'"

