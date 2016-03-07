The Royal Family Goes Skiing, Adorableness Ensues

Will and Kate don't do spring break (that's more Harry's speed). They do, however, embark on picture-perfect family vacations to the French Alps that make us all want to grab a baby, put him or her in a snowsuit, and make some snow angels.
The royal family shared some photogenic snaps of their ski holiday, and, in the grand tradition of photos featuring Prince George and Princess Charlotte, they're absolutely adorable. The future king hit the slopes in a navy ski suit with a red beanie, while his little sister opted for white and pink. Duchess Kate, meanwhile, didn't bother taking off her massive sapphire engagement ring. What could possibly go wrong?
Kate and Will also worked in some playful snowball-flinging for the camera. Those are the only action shots we get, as none show the royals actually skiing, snowboarding, or blissfully sipping hot chocolate in front of a roaring fire. But hey, you get the gist.
Click through for more dreamy family pics.
