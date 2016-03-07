They're cool! They're crass. Only a model could wear them. Only a gym addict would wear them. They're egalitarian! They're only for people who have "perfect" legs. They're Audrey Hepburn-ish. They're Kim Kardashian-ish. For a clothing item that's incredibly simple, black leggings sure inspire a lot of perspectives. But one has really prevailed in recent years: They may be a lot of things, but leggings are not chic.
But, leave it to the chicest brand coming from the chicest city to prove this wrong. During the Céline show in Paris on Sunday, many of the looks contained simple pairs of black leggings that harkened back to New Wave-era simplicity and sophistication, instead of the mid-2000s era of laundry-day laziness. They were worn with simple flat sandals, under lots of long, loose layers (dresses and skirts, included), and more structured frocks that clashed with the leggings in an intriguing way.
Click through to see all the ways that plain black jersey leggings (like the ones you undoubtedly already own) have returned to the runways.