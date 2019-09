Remember when Kim Kardashian tried her hand at being a pop star? Actually, doesn't matter. Yesterday, the reality star reminded everyone of her music video for "Jam (Turn It Up)." She posted a clip from the set of the 2011 video in a #TBT post on her app and website . The 35-year-old worked with producer The-Dream on the song. "It was so fun working on this song with one of Kanye’s frequent collaborators, The-Dream," she wrote.