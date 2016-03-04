Following Kelly Clarkson on a bad day is tough. Following Kelly Clarkson after she's sung her heart out and brought everyone, including herself, to tears is really tough. Still, Demi Lovato managed to do herself proud.
It was the pop star's turn to perform American Idol last night, and she delivered. Lovato sang her hit "Confident" with the top 10 contestants as her backup singers. She also slowed it down with an emotional performance of her latest single, "Stone Cold." Not surprisingly, viewers ate it all up.
I am obsessed with @ddlovato her vocals get me every time #Chills— Samantha Giancola (@SammiSweetheart) March 4, 2016
@ddlovato you are a freaking vocal goddess. And I'm definitely 100% sure I've never called anyone that before. Amazing. #DemiOnIdol— Mary B (@maryswildrumpus) March 4, 2016
I AM LOVING EVERYTHING @ddlovato !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! You can feel her soul thru her vocals ❤️ LOVE!!! #AmericanIdol— Allison holker (@Allisonholker) March 4, 2016
You can watch Lovato's two performances below. There's no denying that the girl's got pipes.
