On the heels of Lady Gaga's moving Oscars performance of "Til It Happens to You" on Sunday, the White House's "It's on Us" anti-sexual-assault initiative is cosponsoring a singing challenge with a big message. The Sing for Survivors contest has college students sharing their own beautiful a capella covers of the Oscar-nominated track. The competition is also being spearheaded by The Hunting Ground, the documentary about campus rape for which Gaga and Diane Warren wrote the track.
"This song has become an anthem to support survivors and to end the culture of silence and shame around sexual assault," the film's website states. Indeed, Gaga has already inspired former Bachelor contestant Jade Roper and model-actress Jaime King to tell their own stories. At the Oscars, Vice President Joe Biden also gave a powerful speech pledging the White Houses' commitment to the cause.
The Huffington Post spotlighted a few of the more popular videos posted so far. We decided to share a few of our favorites as well. Submissions are due by March 15, and a panel of judges will select the winners. But all of these students should feel proud of steps they're taking to call attention to sexual assault.
"This song has become an anthem to support survivors and to end the culture of silence and shame around sexual assault," the film's website states. Indeed, Gaga has already inspired former Bachelor contestant Jade Roper and model-actress Jaime King to tell their own stories. At the Oscars, Vice President Joe Biden also gave a powerful speech pledging the White Houses' commitment to the cause.
The Huffington Post spotlighted a few of the more popular videos posted so far. We decided to share a few of our favorites as well. Submissions are due by March 15, and a panel of judges will select the winners. But all of these students should feel proud of steps they're taking to call attention to sexual assault.
Advertisement
Advertisement