In the above video, Blac opens up about her burn incident, how she used makeup as a shield, and why she encourages viewers to love themselves — with or without makeup.This story was originally published on March 1, 2016, at 1:30 p.m.Nikkie Tutorials' Power of Makeup video — and the half-makeup selfies it spurred — went viral last summer, promptly shutting down makeup-shaming haters in under seven minutes. And while Nikkie's video was inspiring in its own right, Shalom Nchom's latest rendition might be the most uplifting version we've seen yet.When Nchom — also known as Shalom Blac on YouTube — was 9 years old, she was in a frying-oil accident that resulted in severe burns to her head, face, and neck. “Life after the accident wasn’t what I thought it would be,” the 20-year-old from Nigeria, who now lives in Maryland, told BuzzFeed . “I was stared at by kids and older people whenever I stepped out. I felt like a living statue that people came to see. It pushed me to be rude towards anyone who stared at me. I cursed people out and cried on many occasions.”