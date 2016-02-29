Khloé Kardashian Feels Double The Stress From Public Breakups

Khloé Kardashian lives her life in the spotlight. And that means even the parts of her life she wishes could be private, like a relationship ending, get examined and dissected by the public. She spoke about how this kind of scrutiny affects her in a post to her app on February 29.
She wrote, "When you break up in the public eye, it's almost like you have to go through it twice: privately and publicly. I've been there, for sure, and it's hard. You could be having a fight that you don't necessarily want your family or friends to know about, and then all of a sudden it's like the whole world knows your business. It's humiliating."
She went on to say that not all relationships hit a breaking point for a specific reason, like cheating. Though Kardashian obviously wishes her past relationships hadn't been under a microscope as they were dissolving, she's been candid about what went wrong. She explained in an interview on The Howard Stern Show that her estranged husband Lamar Odom had been unfaithful, saying, "It is humiliating on any level, but I found out that he was cheating during the majority of our marriage."
