Raise your hand if you’re already plotting your spring break to-do list. Since BBQs and picnics are basically the hallmarks of springtime, you're likely to have many open-air gatherings on deck. And, if there’s anyone who knows what it takes to throw a gorgeous, Instagram-worthy bash, it’s Bri Emery of Design Love Fest.
Now you can throw a party just like the Los Angeles-based design pro, too. Emery has paired up with Cheeky (a stylish tableware line that gives one meal to a person in need for every pack sold) for a line of artsy plates, cups, and napkins that will seriously step up your party game. "The idea of incorporating fun, stylish products into people’s everyday lives while helping people in need is really a win-win," Emery tells Refinery29.
Now you can throw a party just like the Los Angeles-based design pro, too. Emery has paired up with Cheeky (a stylish tableware line that gives one meal to a person in need for every pack sold) for a line of artsy plates, cups, and napkins that will seriously step up your party game. "The idea of incorporating fun, stylish products into people’s everyday lives while helping people in need is really a win-win," Emery tells Refinery29.
Launching in Target stores February 29 (with more products rolling out in March), the collection is a gorgeous mix of marble-printed cake plates to neon-splashed napkins. Take a look at the Instagram-worthy items ahead and we dare you not to want them all.