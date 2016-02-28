Jennifer Lopez Can't Quit This Beauty Look

If Jennifer Lopez's look from Friday night's pre-Oscar party looked familiar, it's because A. She's rocked it before, and B. The woman seriously does not age.
This weekend, the singer-actress turned to an old favorite for a bash hosted by CAA. Lopez sported a high, half-ponytail paired with shimmering, bronzed skin and pale lipstick. Fans might recognize the look from the 2000 Grammys, where J.Lo turned heads in her now-famous plunging green Versace gown. The dress is different, but the hair and makeup are significantly similar.
Lopez shared a glam selfie from the event:
This weekend, the singer-actress turned to an old favorite for a bash hosted by CAA. Lopez sported a high, half-ponytail paired with shimmering, bronzed skin and pale lipstick. Fans might recognize the look from the 2000 Grammys, where J.Lo turned heads in her now-famous plunging green Versace gown. The dress is different, but the hair and makeup are significantly similar.
Lopez shared a glam selfie from the event:
It's signature J.Lo, but with some key adjustments. The brows are softer and less penciled-in. The lipstick is paler and more retro-feeling. The lashes are now super-sized.
Clearly, practice makes perfect. Way to own it, gal.
Advertisement