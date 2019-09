Being the performer that she is, Jennifer Lopez knows the show must always go on — even when you split your pants.According to the Huffington Post , J.Lo's sparkly silver Michael Costello jumpsuit got a tear right on her famous derriere during her Las Vegas show, "All I Have," which kicked off last week.But, fans probably didn't even notice, since Lopez acted like there was absolutely nothing wrong.Lucky for her, she also didn't have to play pretend too long; the rip happened right as she was taking her final bow — in her 12th costume of the night.Check out the video below from TMZ to see Lopez show us all how to handle a wardrobe malfunction like a pro.Of course, it definitely wasn't her first costume conundrum. In 2012 during two different shows in Europe, she suffered a nip slip in a Zuhair Murad bodysuit, but continued to dance.