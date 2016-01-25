Being the performer that she is, Jennifer Lopez knows the show must always go on — even when you split your pants.
According to the Huffington Post, J.Lo's sparkly silver Michael Costello jumpsuit got a tear right on her famous derriere during her Las Vegas show, "All I Have," which kicked off last week.
But, fans probably didn't even notice, since Lopez acted like there was absolutely nothing wrong.
Lucky for her, she also didn't have to play pretend too long; the rip happened right as she was taking her final bow — in her 12th costume of the night.
Check out the video below from TMZ to see Lopez show us all how to handle a wardrobe malfunction like a pro.
Of course, it definitely wasn't her first costume conundrum. In 2012 during two different shows in Europe, she suffered a nip slip in a Zuhair Murad bodysuit, but continued to dance.
