Good news for Grey's Anatomy fans who are still getting over this past week's saddest episode ever. It seems that one of the series' most beloved alumni is returning to a television screen near you!
Actor T.R. Knight, who spent five seasons playing original Grey's intern George O'Malley before contract disputes led to him being killed off in one of the series saddest twists, will be returning to ABC in an as-yet-untitled divorce drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The new series, produced by none other than Reese Witherspoon, will focus on a ruthless Dallas divorce attorney named Gemma whose life is thrown out of balance by the return of her troubled sister. Knight will play Mark, an associate at Gemma's law firm who "has a jovial sloppiness about him" — or "at least that's what he wants you to think," according to THR. In a totally un-George-like move, Mark is jockeying for the same partner-track position as Gemma and starts to sneakily weasel his way into any of her cases that he can. (Something the original Grey's chief would never have stood for.)
This ABC pilot will be Knight's first broadcast series regular role since Grey's, though he has had recurring parts on The Good Wife and guest starred on Law & Order: SVU since departing the medical drama. He can currently be seen traveling through time in Hulu's James Franco miniseries, 11.22.63.
The pilot will be scripted and executive produced by Fear the Walking Dead's Meaghan Oppenheimer, who we hope won't turn George (er, Mark?) into a zombie. We just got him back!
