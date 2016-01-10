Your New Year's resolutions are going out the window. Thanks to Hulu, it seems very unlikely that you'll be leaving the house or going anywhere without a decent Wi-Fi connection for the next few months.



Sorry, but sitting on the couch and basking in the warm glow of your laptop may prove too tempting now that Hulu has released the trailers for its two new dramas. Both are out soon. Both feature big stars. Both look certain to provide thrills and chills.



First up is 11.22.63, an eight-part "event series" fittingly premiering on Presidents' Day (February 15). J.J. Abrams' adaptation of Stephen King's novel stars James Franco as a high school teacher who travels back in time to thwart the assassination of President Kennedy. Yes, that's the late, great George O'Malley with him.

