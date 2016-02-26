Remember when Chelsea Handler and 50 Cent dated? No? Well, they did.
It was awhile ago, back in 2009. According to the Chelsea Does star, it wasn't especially serious. But it seems like they are still friends? Or at least friendly enough for 50 Cent to post a photo of Handler ass-up on the bed to his Instagram account in honor of the comedian's 41st birthday earlier this week? Because that happened.
No word on what Handler thinks of this particular pic. But she's usually the one posting risqué (and generally bizarre) pictures of herself scantily clad on social media. So, this is probably just par for the course.
