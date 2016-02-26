Guys, it's here: The dress of 2016. Not as in the most fashionable or sought-after designer dress of the year. No, we're talking about 2016's iteration of the infamous black-and-blue/white-and-gold dress that set the internet aflame one year ago.
A tumblr user posted the below photo of an Adidas sports jacket. "I hate to make a new blue/black white/gold dress meme but my friend has this jacket and she says it’s white and blue but i see black and brown pls tell me what you see."
Shit, guys. Here we go again. According to a BuzzFeed poll, nearly 75% of people think it is blue and white. But I see green and gold, and my co-worker sees black and brown. So, everybody, what color is it? Let the greatest utterly inconsequential internet debate of 2016 begin.
