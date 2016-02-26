Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris are a firmly established item these days, engaging in all sorts of couple-y behaviors. They built a holiday snowman. He refers to her as his "beautiful girlfriend" on Instagram. She calls him by his actual name, not his stage name. All signs point to things going swimmingly between those two.
But once upon a time, they were just two musicians who had yet to hug at the Billboard Music Awards, being introduced in an elevator.
Instagram user @Max.Will.Makes.Music shared a pic today that he alleges to have snapped of Swift and Harris the moment they met. "#tbt Last February's #ellestyleawards when I snapped @elliegoulding introducing @taylorswift to @calvinharris for the first time (with a cameo by @samsmithworld )," he wrote. "Happy anniversary, you two kids!"
No word from Swift or Harris as to whether or not this pic is an accurate portrait of their first meeting. But if it is, we're hoping that their song is "Love in an Elevator," by Aerosmith. It would only be right.
