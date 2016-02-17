If Taylor and Calvin shippers were stressed out by the Scottish DJ's absence at the Grammys, his latest Instagram should offer some peace of mind. Harris took to social media to publicly congratulate Swift on her Grammys wins. He also referred to her as his "beautiful girlfriend," so rest assured that there's no "blank space" situation going on.
Here's the sweet tribute Harris shared. Swift won three Grammys this year, including the coveted Album of the Year award.
"Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend," he captioned the post.
The couple celebrated Swift's win at a post-Grammys party. Harris Snapchatted a photo of Swift smooching him on the cheek. Happy, Team Talvin?
