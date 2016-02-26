People Think Brittany Murphy's Ghost Crashed A Party

People love a good ghost story. They really love a good ghost story that involves a celebrity. They really, really love a good ghost story that happens to involve Brittany Murphy.
The spirit of the late actress, who died in 2009, has allegedly been making the rounds. Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry told Jaime Pressly last month that Murphy's presence could be felt in Pressly's home. Now, Taryn Manning, who starred opposite Murphy in 8 Mile, has everyone thinking that her old pal crashed an H&M party in Toronto that Manning was DJing.
Manning, who now appears on Orange Is the New Black, was playing Eminem's "Lose Yourself" when she offered a quick shout-out to Murphy.
“Let’s give it up for Brittany Murphy, one of my best friends who’s not with us anymore," she told the crowd.
Poof! Suddenly the music stopped, prompting Manning to respond, "That was weird. Hi, Brittany.” She then called for a moment of silence.
What a very dramatic technical difficulty. You can watch footage of the strange moment over on TMZ.
The spirit of the late actress, who died in 2009, has allegedly been making the rounds. Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry told Jaime Pressly last month that Murphy's presence could be felt in Pressly's home. Now, Taryn Manning, who starred opposite Murphy in 8 Mile, has everyone thinking that her old pal crashed an H&M party in Toronto that Manning was DJing.
Manning, who now appears on Orange Is the New Black, was playing Eminem's "Lose Yourself" when she offered a quick shout-out to Murphy.
“Let’s give it up for Brittany Murphy, one of my best friends who’s not with us anymore," she told the crowd.
Poof! Suddenly the music stopped, prompting Manning to respond, "That was weird. Hi, Brittany.” She then called for a moment of silence.
What a very dramatic technical difficulty. You can watch footage of the strange moment over on TMZ.
Advertisement