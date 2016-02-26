How To Watch The Oscars Online

Some of you may be headed to a friend's place for an Oscar-watching bash this weekend. But some of you may be elsewhere — stuck on a plane or a train, or up at the office trying to meet a last-minute deadline. If you're not situated in front of a TV, you don't have to give up hope of watching the star-studded awards show live. Here's how to watch it, no matter where you are.
If you're at the computer, you can watch the livestream through your browser, right here. (If you've got the luxury of a dual-monitor setup, this is definitely an occasion to dedicate one exclusively to video.)
If you're on the go, you can watch the livestream through the Watch ABC app (free on iOS and Android). Unfortunately, it's not available everywhere. You can watch the stream in-app if you're in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham, and San Francisco. It may also require you to sign in with an account from a TV provider, so plan ahead. If you don't subscribe to cable, you might want to ask around and see if any of your friends or family do.
But if you don't have the bandwidth for video, you can also follow along on Twitter: @TheAcademy, @Oscars_Live, and the #oscars and #oscars2016 hashtags should provide plenty of up-to-the-minute action. And of course, you can check back here on Refinery29 and our Twitter account for the latest red-carpet and awards-show news.
The show starts Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.
