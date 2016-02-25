There's a new badass chick coming to your Netflix queue. She'll be the perfect replacement for Jessica Jones while we wait for season 2.
In the latest trailer for the sophomore season of Marvel's Daredevil, we get to meet Elektra Natchios (Elodie Yung). Don't worry, Daredevil (Charlie Cox) is still around, but once Elektra shows up unannounced at his apartment late one night, she quickly becomes the best part of the trailer. And we're betting the same holds true for the whole season.
Side by side, the two kick some major bad-guy ass together. She also is Daredevil's ex-girlfriend, although it doesn't appear that the whole "ex" part is necessarily true.
Elektra is strong and not too worried about being a hero. Instead, she's more interested in putting some villains in their place.
For those interested in more than just Elektra's newly revealed plotline, here is part one of the season 2 trailer, where we meet the rest of Daredevil's accomplices and adversaries.
Season 2 starts streaming on Netflix March 18.
